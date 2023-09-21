The air transport industry in the country has witnessed an unprecedented increase in the number of passengers during the current year 2023, reaching its highest levels during May, June, July and August.

Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), has revealed that large numbers of passengers were registered through Hamad International Airport, especially during the months of May, June, July and August of this year, compared to the number of passengers recorded in these same months during previous years.

Al Hajri said the number of passengers during the months of July and August 2023 was the highest ever since the start of the airport’s operations, as the numbers exceeded 4 million passengers each month.

He added that this significant increase in the number of arriving and departing passengers alike is due to many factors that contributed to reaching these record numbers. The most notable is the increased connectivity between Qatar and the rest of the world, and the increasing importance of Qatar as a tourist and commercial destination and an important center that attracts many visitors annually, in addition to the global expansion of the Qatar Airways network that connects Qatar to all parts of the world.

It also showed expectations of the number of passengers for the year 2023 issued by the Air Transport Department at the General Authority of Civil Aviation,the possibility of registering record numbers in the coming months of the current year 2023, reaching numbers higher than those recorded in 2019, which indicates further recovery in the air travel market.

Expectations also indicate that the number of passengers in 2023 could reach about 43 million passengers, which is consistent with the Air Transport Administrations expectations of completing the recovery from the effects of COVID-19 by 2023, and exceeding the operating rates recorded in the pre-pandemic period.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

