Qatar offers enhanced overall tourism experience

Qatar’s strategy on prioritising visitors in the development of new tourism programmes and initiatives has enhanced the overall tourism experience, a reason for the sector to see unprecedented growth, an industry expert has said.“One of the most noticeable impacts has been the surge in hotel bookings, leading to higher occupancy rates and increased revenue for the hospitality sector,” Outing Qatar founder and managing director Mosaad Moustafa Eleiwa told Gulf Times. “Car rentals, yacht charters, and safari experiences have also witnessed a significant rise in demand, further stimulating economic activity.”Events such as Expo 2023 Doha, the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, and a series of international concerts have collectively contributed to the flourishing of Qatar's tourism industry, he said.Eleiwa said that these events have attracted a diverse global audience, including motorsport enthusiasts, business professionals, music and art lovers, and international delegates.The monumental FIFA World Cup held in 2022, he pointed out, catalysed substantial investments in infrastructure, including the construction of state-of-the-art stadiums, an extensive transportation network demonstrated by the Doha Metro, as well as modernised airport facilities.According to Eleiwa, these developments have significantly bolstered Qatar's ability to host large-scale international events and provide a more comfortable experience for visitors.He noted that the six-month Expo in Doha has proven to be a vital platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services to a worldwide audience, fostering potential partnerships, investments, and business growth.Eleiwa said Qatar's reputation as a world-class destination has been further solidified with these events receiving extensive media coverage and showcasing the country to a global audience.He also underlined the importance of cultural exchange, which increased continuously through international events, particularly concerts.This, Eleiwa added, brought together diverse audiences and fostered a sense of openness and inclusivity.Looking ahead, the industry expert expressed confidence that the future of Qatar’s tourism sector, with a strategic vision that focuses on sustainability, diversification, regional competitiveness, and the establishment of a year-round calendar to promote tourism.He said the ambitious goal of welcoming up to 6mn tourists annually by 2030 is on track, and Qatar is poised to achieve it.As Qatar eagerly anticipates hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Eleiwa said the country stands as a testament to the transformative power of strategic investments in tourism, solidifying its status as a coveted luxury tourism destination on the global stage.