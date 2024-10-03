Social media
Qatar: Meteorology department expects hot weather daytime, local clouds by noon

Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 3, 2024
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at first, becomes hot daytime with a chance of local clouds by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly, shifts to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable less than 10 KT at first, becomes westerly to northwesterly 10 - 20 KT noon time.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 3 - 6 ft noon time.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 10 km.
