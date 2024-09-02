DOHA: MEEZA QSTP-LLC, Qatar's leading managed IT services and data centers provider, announced an agreement to deliver 1 megawatt capacity in its M-VAULT4 data center to a global hyperscalers.

The project, with a total contract value exceeding QR100 million, extends over the remaining contract period ending in 2036. It aligns with Qatar National Vision 2023 which aimed at advancing digital transformation and AI technology in Qatar.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) plays a pivotal role in facilitating this strategic partnership, ensuring that the nation's digital infrastructure aligns with the highest global standards.

This initiative is in line with the MoCIT's ongoing efforts to provide the best hosting services, reinforcing Qatars commitment to becoming a global hub for cloud services by expanding its capacity in the field of data centers, enabling businesses across the region to benefit from cutting-edge cloud solutions that meet the highest performance and security standards.

MEEZAs M-VAULT4 data center, now reaching full current capacity, sets the stage for MEEZAs strategic plan to expand its data center capabilities to meet growing service demand.

The initial capacity plan aims to more than triple the existing capacity to reach 50 megawatts at home in the state of Qatar.

Furthermore, M-VAULT4 Data Centre achieved the maintenance and operations stamp of approval from uptime Institute in recognition of its operational excellence underscoring MEEZAs commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data center operations.

The additional planned data center capacity will bolster the countrys state-of-the-art infrastructure, enabling more robust AI implementations and innovative solutions that will benefit various sectors, including cybersecurity, smart cities, and healthcare.

MEEZA is a publicly quoted company on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange with share capital of QR648,980,000.

The company has five certified data centers, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98 percentbuilt to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

