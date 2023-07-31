Qatar is also keen to make the necessary efforts to implement these mechanisms and initiatives to contribute to promoting societal awareness of the organisational, legal and procedural aspects, in a way that preserves human dignity and protect their rights.

While Qatar is among the countries that annually receive large numbers of expatriate labour forces - within the framework of efforts to achieve it National Vision 2030, one of the first priorities of the Ministry of Labour is to combat all forms of human trafficking and forced labour. The ministry relies on a specific strategy to combat slavery in all its forms, based on prevention, prosecution, and protection of victims, as well as guarantee of human rights, through several measures, the most important of which is ensuring that labourers arrive in Qatar without debts, which gives them greater freedom, and eliminates some types of forced labour and human trafficking.

Qatar has issued laws, legislation, regulations, instructions and measures to protect and promote the rights of expatriate workers before recruitment, which are applied through the competent departments in the labour affairs sector of the Ministry of Labour.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

