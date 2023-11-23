Social media
Qatar industrial productions gains traction year-on-year in September: PSA

There was a 1.1% expansion in the production of beverages and 0.4% in food products in the review period

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 23, 2023
Higher extraction of hydrocarbons and a robust increase in the production of basic metals and beverages led Qatar's industrial production index (IPI) to jump 1.6% year-on-year in September 2023, according to official statistics.
The country's IPI fell 1.1% on a monthly basis in the review period, according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
The PSA introduced IPI, a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of production of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period, with respect to a base period 2013.
The mining and quarrying index, which has a relative weight of 82.46%, zoomed 1.9% on a yearly basis on a 1.9% jump in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, even as other mining and quarrying sectors reported 2.8% decline.
On a monthly basis, the sector index was seen falling 0.7% owing to a 0.7% contraction in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, and 2% in other mining and quarrying sectors in the review period.
The manufacturing index, with a relative weight of 15.85%, fell 0.8% year-on-year this September as there was a 9.1% plunge in printing and reproduction of recorded media, 8.1% in the production of refined petroleum products, 5.9% in cement and other non-metallic mineral products, 4.9% in rubber and plastics products, 3.7% in food products and 0.5% in chemicals and chemical products.
Nevertheless, there was an 11.7% increase in the production of basic metals and 6.8% in beverages in the review period.
On a monthly basis, the manufacturing index declined 3% in September 2023 owing to a 4.6% decrease in the production of basic metals, 3.5% in rubber and plastics products, 3.2% in chemicals and chemical products, 1.7% in cement and other non-metallic mineral products, and 1.3% in refined petroleum products.
However, there was a 1.1% expansion in the production of beverages and 0.4% in food products in the review period.
Electricity, which has a 1.16% weight in the IPI basket, saw its index surge 8.9% year-on-year but decreased 3.7% month-on-month in September 2023.
In the case of water, which has a 0.53% weight, the index was seen declining 0.9% and 3.8% on annual and monthly basis respectively in the review period.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

