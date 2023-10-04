Qatar, Grenada sign air services agreement

Qatar Tuesday signed an air services agreement with Grenada. The agreement was initialled by HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti and Grenada's Prime Minister, Minister for Civil Aviation, Infrastructure, and Transportation, Dickon Mitchell.As per the agreement, the national carriers of both countries can operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights, with full transportation rights.The pact, which brings the number of Qatar's air transportation agreements with world countries to 176, comes within the framework of connecting Qatar with more air services pacts to allow its national carrier to fly to more global destinations.Following the signing ceremony, the two officials discussed Qatar-Grenada relations in transportation, civil aviation, and ports, and ways to enhance them.