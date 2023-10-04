Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar, Grenada sign air ...
AVIATION

Qatar, Grenada sign air services agreement

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The pact, which brings the number of Qatar's air transportation agreements with world countries to 176

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 4, 2023
GRENADAQATARAVIATION
PHOTO
Qatar Tuesday signed an air services agreement with Grenada. The agreement was initialled by HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti and Grenada's Prime Minister, Minister for Civil Aviation, Infrastructure, and Transportation, Dickon Mitchell.
As per the agreement, the national carriers of both countries can operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights, with full transportation rights.
The pact, which brings the number of Qatar's air transportation agreements with world countries to 176, comes within the framework of connecting Qatar with more air services pacts to allow its national carrier to fly to more global destinations.
Following the signing ceremony, the two officials discussed Qatar-Grenada relations in transportation, civil aviation, and ports, and ways to enhance them.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TECHNOLOGY

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
PHILANTHROPY

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
ECONOMY

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
SUSTAINABILITY

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
INDUSTRIAL

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
DIPLOMACY

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
OIL

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
MOST READ
1.

Morgan Stanley downgrades Egypt’s sovereign credit rating

2.

Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to form board for the Investment Corporation of Dubai

3.

After MidOcean Energy deal, Saudi Aramco set to make more LNG acquisitions

4.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector growth picks up in September

5.

Julius Baer Middle East sets up external asset management desk at DIFC

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Airways Cargo introduces two new destinations in China

2

Qatar, Libya sign pact for civil aviation cooperation

3

Qatar, Libya sign deal in civil aviation

4

Qatar sets new records in air transport sector

5

Qatar: Over 28% increase witnessed in air passengers during August 2023

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market
VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
IPO

ADES Holding IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed nearly 10 times

EQUITIES

Bahrain's Dallah AlBaraka makes firm offer for Al Baraka Group for $84.3mln

EQUITIES

Dubai school operator Taaleem’s profit surges 41.5%

LATEST NEWS
1

Turkey's trade deficit narrows 48% in September

2

India's retail inflation likely to ease by December - finance secretary

3

Russia to decide in November whether to deepen output oil output cuts or raise production - Novak

4

Tourism stumble risks perfect storm for reeling Thai markets

5

Austrian National Bank forecasts 2023 inflation at 7.8%

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds