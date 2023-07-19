Qatar Foundation’s Ability Friendly Programme awarded 20 outstanding children with the Qader Award for people with special needs and disabilities.

The programme celebrates their exceptional abilities and provides them with a platform to develop and showcase their skills through sports, with a particular focus on football and swimming.

The parents of these extraordinary children – who witnessed their children receive the Qader Award and join the programme – have shared their feelings of joy and pride, and thoughts on the incredible impact that this opportunity will have on their children's lives.

Satheeskumar Radhakrishnan, whose daughter – a recipient of the Qader Award – and also with Down Syndrome, said: "This is the first time our daughter participated in Ability Friendly sports programme, and through the Qader Award and my child's participation in football, I anticipate an impact on her overall development and well-being.

"Playing football has positively impacted her – she has improved concentration and motor skills, and her confidence is soaring."

Radhakrishnan says that programmes like the Ability Friendly programme holds immense significance in society, highlighting that it is one of the best programmes he has ever come across. “It showcases Qatar's outstanding commitment to the needs of this specific community."

Randa Othman, whose son has Autism Spectrum Disorder, said: "I am grateful as my child is honoured with the Qader Award in swimming, and I am thankful to Qatar Foundation for their dedication to support children like him.

"Receiving such an award holds immense importance for families with children with special needs alleviating the financial barriers that hinder their integration with typical peers. Now, my son has the opportunity to fully embrace and actively participate in his surroundings which will bring about a positive change in his life and future."

Wafaa Ahmed Mubarak, mother of one of the winners who has cerebral palsy, said: "This programme provided the opportunity for this group to practise sports and integrate into society, as well as to support those who are unable to afford such sports.

"My daughter practises swimming in this programme where the water increases the flexibility of her muscles, and this helps moving her body smoothly and easily, and with flexibility," Mubarak explained.

"Swimming also helps her relieve severe pain caused by spasms that affect the muscles of people with physical disabilities. Swimming relaxes her and gives her relief from the continuous pain that she constantly feels – all of which is reflected in her psychological state. Swimming brings her physical and mental happiness, and because of this, she is able to sleep well and eat well."

Malika Sharif, a mother of a child with Down Syndrome, said: "Since my son won the award and joined the programme, he has transformed into a positive individual who interacts well with others. Through his favorite sport, football, he was able to showcase his abilities and talent. Receiving this award brought indescribable happiness to our family.

"From the moment my son attended his first training session, I could sense a shift in his societal status. The happiness in his eyes was evident. He eagerly awaited each training session, and eagerly counted down the days to meet his friends.

"I highly recommend that everyone with a child who has special needs joins the Ability Friendly Program. It serves as a bridge to fulfil our children's aspirations and fostering their sense of belonging within society.”



