Qatar flies 40 tonnes of food and aid supplies to Sudan

The aid comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Sudanese people

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 27, 2024
A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport carrying 40 tonnes of food and other supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).
The aid comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Sudanese people and their resilience in the face of the difficult circumstances they are experiencing due to the ongoing conflict.
