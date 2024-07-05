Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Financial Centre R...
POLICY

Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority proposes amendments to Governance and Controlled Functions Rules

The public comments can be made until July 29

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 5, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARPOLICY
PHOTO

The Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) is proposing amendments to the Governance and Controlled Functions Rules 2020 (CTRL).

Seeking public comments on the proposed Governance and Controlled Functions (Amendment) Rules 2024, the QFCRA said the proposals support its commitment to the maintenance of high international regulatory standards for financial services, and the continued development of the QFC as a leading financial and business centre in the Middle East.

The public comments can be made until July 29.

The amendments particularly pertains to Category B firm establishing one or more board committees; and requires Category A firms (and other firms at the QFCRA's discretion) to ensure material outsourcing arrangements include the right of the QFCRA to conduct onsite visits of the service provider.

Under CTRL, banks and insurers that are incorporated under the QFC Companies Regulations are Category A firms; all other firms incorporated in the QFC are deemed to be Category B.

Category A firms are required to meet additional governance requirements, including the board’s size and composition, as well as mandated board committees.

While the QFCRA has the discretion to direct a Category B firm to meet higher governance standards in relation to the board’s size and composition, this does not extend to board committees.

"The QFCRA therefore proposes to have the discretion to direct a Category B firm to establish one or more of the mandatory Category A board committees," the draft said.

The amendments require Category A firms to include the right of the QFCRA to conduct on-site visits to service providers in any material outsourcing arrangement they enter into, in recognition of their heightened prudential risks; and have the discretion to require this right be included in any material outsourcing arrangement entered into by a Category B firm.

"This would be assessed on a case-by-case basis and would only be required where the arrangement gives rise to heightened supervisory risks," it said.

This assessment would normally occur during the 30-business day notification period that firms must provide the QFCRA prior to amending or entering into an arrangement, although the QFCRA may, if it thought it is necessary or appropriate to do so, give the direction at a later time.

To avoid disrupting current arrangements, material outsourcing arrangements in force at the time the new rules commence will be required to ensure on-site visitation rights for the QFCRA are included no later than 12 months from commencement.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

DIPLOMACY

Kuwait Amb. discusses ties with Singapore Minister in PM Office

Kuwait Amb. discusses ties with Singapore Minister in PM Office
Kuwait Amb. discusses ties with Singapore Minister in PM Office
OIL AND GAS

Kuwait oil price down to $88.46 pb

Kuwait oil price down to $88.46 pb
Kuwait oil price down to $88.46 pb
DIPLOMACY

GCC chief underlines firm Gulf-Egypt ties

GCC chief underlines firm Gulf-Egypt ties
GCC chief underlines firm Gulf-Egypt ties
DIPLOMACY

Kuwait, Egypt FMs discuss ties, ways to enhance them

Kuwait, Egypt FMs discuss ties, ways to enhance them
Kuwait, Egypt FMs discuss ties, ways to enhance them
ECONOMY

Foreign Ministry official: Kuwait empowers women, puts them in leading positions

Foreign Ministry official: Kuwait empowers women, puts them in leading positions
Foreign Ministry official: Kuwait empowers women, puts them in leading positions
DEFENSE

S. Korea, Qatar discuss military ties

S. Korea, Qatar discuss military ties
S. Korea, Qatar discuss military ties
EQUITIES

Domestic funds, foreign individuals lift Qatar Stock Exchange; Islamic equities outperform

Domestic funds, foreign individuals lift Qatar Stock Exchange; Islamic equities outperform
Domestic funds, foreign individuals lift Qatar Stock Exchange; Islamic equities outperform
TRADE

Qatar attaches special importance to Shanghai Co-operation Organisation: Amir

Qatar attaches special importance to Shanghai Co-operation Organisation: Amir
Qatar attaches special importance to Shanghai Co-operation Organisation: Amir

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE draws $1.8bln in bids for Q3 2024 Islamic bonds

2.

ADX-listed Ghitha Holding acquires Arabian Farms for $65.3mln

3.

Shortage of office space in Abu Dhabi as hedge funds flock to emirate – report

4.

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate weighs raising $5 bln in subscription finance – Bloomberg

5.

Aramco, ADNOC weigh bids for Australia’s Santos - Bloomberg

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Cabinet approves draft law on travel, air cargo offices

2

Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices

3

Qatar launch automatic renewal service for establishment registration

4

Qatar formally accepts WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies

5

UAE: Work in progress to launch single GCC tourist visa, minister says

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

Videos

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals
Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE’s ADNOC, Japan’s JBIC sign $3bln green financing agreement

UAE’s ADNOC, Japan’s JBIC sign $3bln green financing agreement
UAE’s ADNOC, Japan’s JBIC sign $3bln green financing agreement
IPO

Alpha Data plans to raise $200m from IPO on Abu Dhabi bourse: Bloomberg

INVESTMENT

Saudi PIF to invest $500mln in Hong Kong ChaoShang Group

BONDS

ADQ completes secondary listing of $2.5bln bond on ADX

LATEST NEWS
1

Canada approves Glencore takeover of Teck coal unit, with conditions

2

China, struggling to make use of a boom in energy storage, calls for even more

3

Tin outperforms as broader base metals rally falters: Andy Home

4

China's rapid renewables rollout hits grid limits: Kemp

5

83% of Sharjah Taxi fleet now hybrid, eco-friendly

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds