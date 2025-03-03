Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced designated peak hours during which trucks will be prohibited from operating throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This move aims at easing traffic congestion and ensuring public safety during the holy month. The specific hours of restriction will be enforced to minimize disruptions and promote smooth traffic flow.

In a post on X platform, the MoI said the trucks are prohibited on Qatar roads from 7:30am to 10am, 12:30pm to 3pm and then from 5pm to 12 midnight.

Motorists are urged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

