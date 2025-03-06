Doha, Qatar: The Cabinet yesterday expressed hope that the Summit’s outcome would contribute to strengthening the Arab stance in rejecting any plans to displace Palestinian citizens from their lands, as well as efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip, lift the siege on it, and rebuild it.

The Cabinet also approved a draft law on lost property and unclaimed money and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet’s regular meeting yesterday.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated that at the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet applauded the outcomes of the Extraordinary Arab Summit held in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt, on Tuesday with the participation of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Cabinet expressed hope that the Summit’s outcome would contribute to strengthening the Arab stance in rejecting any plans to displace Palestinian citizens from their lands, as well as efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip, lift the siege on it, and rebuilding it. The Cabinet also expressed hope that the Summit’s result would support Arab efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the region and restoring all legitimate rights to the Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on their lands occupied in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On the other hand, the Cabinet praised the Ministry of Justice’s Strategy (2025-2030), inaugurated by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Justice’s strategic plan, which was prepared within the framework of the Third National Development Strategy, aims to develop the legal sector in the country by enhancing judicial services, and strengthening partnerships with members of the legal sector and judicial professions, in a way that serves the legal and judicial system.

The plan also seeks to enhance investment opportunities and sustainable economic development, while building distinguished human competencies in the judicial and legal sector.

The Cabinet also commended the first National Archives of Qatar Strategy (2025-2030), which was launched by His Excellency. The strategy aims to enhance the documentation system, preserve the legacy of the history of the State of Qatar and the region, and transform historical documents and national archives into a living and renewable memory that contributes to building the future, through multiple strategies that include digitisation, community awareness, and local and international partnerships.

The Cabinet then considered the topics listed on its agenda, approving a draft law regarding ministers, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

The Cabinet also approved a draft law on lost property and unclaimed money and decided to refer it to the Shura Council. The Ministry of Interior prepared this draft law to regulate the procedures for dealing with lost property and unclaimed money, ensuring that rights are not lost and encouraging finders to hand over the items they found, thereby contributing to returning them to their rightful owners.

The Cabinet approved a draft resolution by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs to determine the preventive precautions that stakeholders must take to protect public electrical and water facilities located at work sites or adjacent sites. The preparation of the draft resolution comes in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (13) of 2024 regarding the protection of public electrical and water facilities.

The Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to endorse an agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone regarding the regulation of the employment of Sierra Leonean workers in the State of Qatar, and an agreement regarding the establishment of a joint committee for cooperation between the two governments.

The Council decided to ratify a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Qatar Financial Information Unit of the State of Qatar and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on cooperation in the field of combating money laundering crimes.

The Cabinet reviewed two reports and took the appropriate decision thereon: a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation, headed by H E Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, and a report on the results of H E Minister of Commerce and Industry’s participation in the Oman-Qatar Economic Forum.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper