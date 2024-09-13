Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar: Department of Met...
WEATHER

Qatar: Department of Meteorology warns of poor visibility

Offshore, the weather will be misty at places at first, becoming hazy, the report added

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 13, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and hot and humid daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be misty at places at first, becoming hazy, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km/ 3 km or less at places at first.

Area High Tide

Low Tide

Max
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
12:37 - **:**

03:34 - **:**

40
Mesaieed
14:11 - **:**

03:46 - **:**

39
Wakrah
12:49 - **:**

04:21 - **:**

40
Al Khor
12:25 - 20:54

03:25 - 17:59

40
Ruwais
10:5 - **:**

04:23 - 18:01

36
Dukhan
04:09 - 16:28

09:55 - 23:17

36
Abu Samra
03:04 - 16:00
09:05 - 21:51

36

Sunrise: 05:18 LT
Sunset: 17:40 LT
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

DISCOVER MORE

TRADE

Qatar: Saab and Fusion Q Technology forge strategic partnership

Qatar: Saab and Fusion Q Technology forge strategic partnership
Qatar: Saab and Fusion Q Technology forge strategic partnership
AUTOMOTIVE

Qatar: Traffic department extends grace period to regularise driving licenses

Qatar: Traffic department extends grace period to regularise driving licenses
Qatar: Traffic department extends grace period to regularise driving licenses
KUWAIT

Kuwait: 39 Shops Closed for Non-Compliance with Fire Safety Regulations

Kuwait: 39 Shops Closed for Non-Compliance with Fire Safety Regulations
Kuwait: 39 Shops Closed for Non-Compliance with Fire Safety Regulations
ECONOMY

Economic crisis worsened in Palestine amid ongoing conflict: UNCTAD

Economic crisis worsened in Palestine amid ongoing conflict: UNCTAD
Economic crisis worsened in Palestine amid ongoing conflict: UNCTAD
AGRICULTURE

Sharjah launches phase 3 of wheat seed distribution to farmers

Sharjah launches phase 3 of wheat seed distribution to farmers
Sharjah launches phase 3 of wheat seed distribution to farmers
EDUCATION

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme partners with IDP Education

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme partners with IDP Education
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme partners with IDP Education
REAL ESTATE

Jordan: Trading volume of Real Estate reached over $6bln till August in 2024

Jordan: Trading volume of Real Estate reached over $6bln till August in 2024
Jordan: Trading volume of Real Estate reached over $6bln till August in 2024
ECONOMY

Oman's Public spending rises 4% in 7 months

Oman's Public spending rises 4% in 7 months
Oman's Public spending rises 4% in 7 months

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor ADIA sells 50% stake in Policy Expert to UK’s Cinven

2.

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

3.

Aramco signs deal with China’s Rongsheng Petrochemical and Hengli Group

4.

Bahrain’s Bapco Energies sells minority stake in pipeline to BlackRock in first asset monetisation

5.

Deutsche Bank CEO eyes untapped pools of capital to drive funding in Saudi Arabia

Find companies
RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Department of Meteorology warns of poor visibility

2

Qatar: Hot and humid weather expected today

3

Qatar: Hot and humid weather expected today

4

Meteorology department warns of hot to very hot and hazy weather expected today in Qatar

5

Qatar: Hot, misty weather expected today

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FUNDS

Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes

Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes
Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CAC International Bank leads banking innovation in Djibouti with Oracle integration

CAC International Bank leads banking innovation in Djibouti with Oracle integration
CAC International Bank leads banking innovation in Djibouti with Oracle integration

LATEST VIDEO

SWF

VIDEO: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

VIDEO: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period
VIDEO: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ECONOMY

If oil stabilises below $70, what will it mean for GCC markets?

If oil stabilises below $70, what will it mean for GCC markets?
If oil stabilises below $70, what will it mean for GCC markets?
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

UAE's MGX in talks to invest in OpenAI

EQUITIES

Dubai-listed Mashreq sells stake in $385mln NeoPay to Arcapita and Dgpays

INVESTMENT

Blackstone plans to sell majority stake in visa firm VFS Global

LATEST NEWS
1

Wall St set for higher open as traders raise bets on bigger Fed rate cut

2

Copper slips after touching two-week high on China stimulus hopes

3

United Airlines taps Elon Musk's Starlink for in-flight internet

4

Oil price rally steers crude towards weekly gain

5

Dollar hits nine-month low versus yen as Fed debate reignites

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds