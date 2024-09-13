Qatar: Department of Meteorology warns of poor visibility

PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and hot and humid daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor visibility at places at first.
Offshore, the weather will be misty at places at first, becoming hazy, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km/ 3 km or less at places at first.
Area High Tide
Low Tide
Max
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
12:37 - **:**
03:34 - **:**
40
Mesaieed
14:11 - **:**
03:46 - **:**
39
Wakrah
12:49 - **:**
04:21 - **:**
40
Al Khor
12:25 - 20:54
03:25 - 17:59
40
Ruwais
10:5 - **:**
04:23 - 18:01
36
Dukhan
04:09 - 16:28
09:55 - 23:17
36
Abu Samra
03:04 - 16:00
09:05 - 21:51
36
Sunrise: 05:18 LT
Sunset: 17:40 LT