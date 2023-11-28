Qatar Charity (QC) inaugurated 10 schools along with boarding facilities for orphaned and underprivileged students in Bangladesh. The schools are expected to benefit approximately 2,000 male and female students.

These schools were constructed in several districts of Bangladesh, namely Faridpur, Bagerhat, B. Baria, Meherpur, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Kustia, Bogra, and Pirojpur. Each school has classrooms, boarding rooms, dining rooms, and teachers' rooms.

Md Rashed Kabir, the headmaster of one of these schools, said, "The locals are extremely happy with this new building, which is equipped with necessary furniture. It will surely inspire children to come to the school as well as increase the number of students."

Moushumi Khanom, a government official in Meherpur, expressed her sincere thanks and gratitude to the philanthropists in Qatar. She indicated that a school that provides a good learning environment can contribute to improving the academic performance of students. She also hoped that Qatar Charity would provide more assistance in the field of education in the coming period.

It is worth noting that in the past five years, Qatar Charity has built approximately 55 schools along with boarding sections for students, benefiting more than 12,000 students. It also sponsors nearly 4000 orphans in Bangladesh and provides them with all education expenses to ensure a good future for them.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

