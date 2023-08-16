Qatar Charity (QC) has recently implemented 36 income-generating projects in Pakistan’s Punjab to enhance the income of vulnerable families.

The projects, which included grocery shops and livestock, were implemented in Jhang and Muzaffargarh districts in Punjab.

Under the projects, 20 grocery shops were set up and handed over to 20 beneficiaries -- 10 in Jhang and 10 in Muzaffargarh. Each shop was equipped with food supplies and household items. Besides, 16 sets of goats were handed over to the most deserving families, equally in both districts.

The primary objective of these interventions is to provide livelihood opportunities for the beneficiary families to contribute to improving their economic conditions.

The projects received appreciation from the official authorities.

Muhammad Salman Lodhi, deputy commissioner of District Muzaffargarh, said: “I am pleased to express my special gratitude to Qatar Charity for providing income-generation support to the vulnerable families according to their respective skills,” indicating that this support will contribute to uplifting the lives of the deserving communities with respect and dignity.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness with the implementation of these income-generating projects for them.

Saeeda Bibi said, “I have four children and living in a mud house. My husband works on daily wages. Due to current inflation, it was very difficult for my husband to meet the basic needs of the family. I am very happy to say that I am a businesswoman now. Qatar Charity has established a grocery shop in my house, which is fully equipped with a huge quantity of food items. I run my own shop, in addition to taking care of my children. My two children start going to school.”

Hayyat Mai, a widow and mother of five children, said: “Qatar Charity team has been working in my village for six months for hand pump installation, and they visited my home along with my neighbour who told them about my financial conditions. They have provided the goats after verifying my data.”

She added, “I am so thankful to Allah and Qatar Charity for their support to improve my financial situation.”

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

