Davos: Qatar will host the 9th World Investment Forum in Doha from October 25 to 27, 2026, the country and the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) have announced.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos by Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed and UNCTAD Secretary-General HE Rebeca Grynspan.

Held under the theme "Investing in the Future", the forum will bring together policymakers, investors, business leaders and representatives of international organisations.

The 2026 forum will focus on strengthening investment policies and flows to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, with sessions also addressing ways to mobilize productive, inclusive and development-oriented investment.

