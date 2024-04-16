Qatar braces for the expected heavy rain, wind Tuesday

Do not walk through the torrential rain stream to avoid injuries.

Do not drink rainwater for possible bacterial contamination.

Beware of walking or driving down flooded roads to avoid drowning.

Make sure that stored foods are clean and not contaminated with water.

Protect your respiratory tract by covering your face to avoid inhaling the polluted air accompanying the rain winds.

Keep your children at home for their safety.

Do not leave home unless necessary.

Avoid contact with metal objects in open spaces during thunderstorms.

Wear wind and dust- protective clothing, face masks and goggles

Follow a healthy diet to boost immunity.

Drink enough water to stay hydrated.

Do not walk near trees or street columns to prevent injury.

Driving is not advised unless necessary as winds may affect visibility

Stay indoors unless necessary

In view of the predicted heavy rains and wind Tuesday, various govenment departments have started taking precautions. Ministries and departments also have made social media posts urging citizens and residents to follow instructions and to stay safe.Work teams continue to monitor rainwater drainage networks and highways around the clock and coordinate with the field teams distributed across various areas in light of current weather condition developments, the Public Works Authority (Ashgahl) said.The Ministry of Interior Monday (MoI) urged seagoers to cancel all land and sea activities Tuesday due to the expected heavy rainfall and strong winds.The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in social media post, enlisted the following 'heavy rain health precautions'.In another post the PHCC also explained how to stay safe in windy days: