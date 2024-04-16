Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar braces for the exp...
WEATHER

Qatar braces for the expected heavy rain, wind Tuesday

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images


Work teams continue to monitor rainwater drainage networks and highways around the clock

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 16, 2024
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO
In view of the predicted heavy rains and wind Tuesday, various govenment departments have started taking precautions. Ministries and departments also have made social media posts urging citizens and residents to follow instructions and to stay safe.

Work teams continue to monitor rainwater drainage networks and highways around the clock and coordinate with the field teams distributed across various areas in light of current weather condition developments, the Public Works Authority (Ashgahl) said.

The Ministry of Interior Monday (MoI) urged seagoers to cancel all land and sea activities Tuesday due to the expected heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in social media post, enlisted the following 'heavy rain health precautions'.
  • Do not walk through the torrential rain stream to avoid injuries.
  • Do not drink rainwater for possible bacterial contamination.
  • Beware of walking or driving down flooded roads to avoid drowning.
  • Make sure that stored foods are clean and not contaminated with water.
  • Protect your respiratory tract by covering your face to avoid inhaling the polluted air accompanying the rain winds.
  • Keep your children at home for their safety.
  • Do not leave home unless necessary.
  • Avoid contact with metal objects in open spaces during thunderstorms.
In another post the PHCC also explained how to stay safe in windy days:
  • Wear wind and dust- protective clothing, face masks and goggles
  • Follow a healthy diet to boost immunity.
  • Drink enough water to stay hydrated.
  • Do not walk near trees or street columns to prevent injury.
  • Driving is not advised unless necessary as winds may affect visibility
  • Stay indoors unless necessary
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

Qatar's real GDP growth forecast at 2.1% this year, 3.2% in 2025: World Bank

Qatar's real GDP growth forecast at 2.1% this year, 3.2% in 2025: World Bank
Qatar's real GDP growth forecast at 2.1% this year, 3.2% in 2025: World Bank
ENERGY

Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather

Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather
Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather
TRANSPORT

Lusail Tram users reach 5.5mln since January 2022 in Qatar

Lusail Tram users reach 5.5mln since January 2022 in Qatar
Lusail Tram users reach 5.5mln since January 2022 in Qatar
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM stresses need to strengthen GCC-Central Asian partnership

Qatar's PM stresses need to strengthen GCC-Central Asian partnership
Qatar's PM stresses need to strengthen GCC-Central Asian partnership
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns
PHILANTHROPY

Qatar makes new pledge of $25mln to aid Sudan

Qatar makes new pledge of $25mln to aid Sudan
Qatar makes new pledge of $25mln to aid Sudan
EQUITIES

Gulf funds’ strong buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 77 points

Gulf funds’ strong buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 77 points
Gulf funds’ strong buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 77 points
INVESTMENT

Alpha Dhabi Holding enters into strategic partnership with ADQ

Alpha Dhabi Holding enters into strategic partnership with ADQ
Alpha Dhabi Holding enters into strategic partnership with ADQ
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Thermal power to dominate UAE’s power mix until 2035

2.

Iraq repairs oil pipeline to Turkey

3.

3 firms in race for Baghdad Metro project

4.

Bitcoin to pass $80K with new cycle for cryptocurrencies post halving – Julius Baer

5.

Kuwait starts construction of logistics city

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind in Qatar

2

Qatar braces for heavy rain, wind Tuesday

3

Meteorological department warns of thunderstorms and strong winds along coast and at sea in Qatar

4

Department of Meteorology warns of expected thundery rain in Qatar

5

Qatar: Relatively hot weather expected today

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

INFLATION

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks
VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

AIRLINES

UAE carrier Emirates announces key appointments across commercial teams

UAE carrier Emirates announces key appointments across commercial teams
UAE carrier Emirates announces key appointments across commercial teams
FUNDS

New digital-assets hedge fund sets up headquarters in Abu Dhabi

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Microsoft to invest $1.5bln in UAE’s G42 for a minority stake, to join its board of directors

BLOCKCHAIN

How blockchain is making its way into Islamic finance

LATEST NEWS
1

Top Dubai developer launches luxury hotel project in RAK's Al Marjan Island

2

Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather

3

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns

4

Europe's STOXX nears six-week low amid geopolitical jitters; Ericsson shines

5

Fire breaks out at Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds