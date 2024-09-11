Qatar and Armenia have agreed to enhance cooperation in the labour sector and regulate the recruitment of skilled workers from Armenia.

Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri signed the agreement for the government of Qatar, while Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan signed on behalf of Armenia.

The agreement aims to enhance the Ministry of Labour’s plans to attract skilled and qualified workers, increase their presence in the local market, boost the productivity of the private sector, and improve the work environment.

According to the agreement, both parties will facilitate the recruitment of skilled workers from Armenia to Qatar and provide the local market with the necessary skills to fill job opportunities in Qatar.

The agreement has been signed as part of Qatar’s international cooperation strategy to improve labour recruitment, streamline procedures,

protect employer and worker rights, and enhance recruitment of skilled labour through coordination with accredited offices.

