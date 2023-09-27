GENEVA: The State of Qatar affirmed on Tuesday that it attaches great importance and allocates a significant space to climate change within its National Vision 2030, which deemed environmental preservation and development one of its main pillars.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement, delivered by Senior International Organizations Researcher at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs International Organization Administration Department, Sarah Ghanim Al Khayarin in a panel discussion on youth and human rights as part of the 54th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The panel was themed 'Young people's engagement with climate change and global environmental decision-making processes'.

Al Khayarin highlighted the State of Qatar's many measures to preserve the environment and natural resources, and several projects and initiatives that contribute to creating a suitable environment by reducing air pollutants and carbon emissions and increasing investments and reliance on renewable energy sources.

She added that the State of Qatar had involved youths in all measures to preserve the environment, worked to build their capacities and raise their environmental awareness, and supported their initiatives to confront climate challenges, given their important and vital role in efforts to achieve sustainability, and the importance of benefiting from their ideas and skills to promote solutions to confront the negative impacts of climate change.

The 'Environmental Pioneers Initiative' is one of the leading initiatives to develop and increase awareness of climate challenges among young people and institutions in the State of Qatar, and backs its efforts in this regard via reinforcing community bonds and enhancing alliance-building skills among environment enthusiasts of young people to develop action plans and enhance joint coordination, Al Khayarin said.

She further highlighted the launch of the year-long 'Qatari Environment Ambassadors' project in 2022, which aimed to improve the knowledge and skills of school students of both sexes aged 14 to 18, on environmental issues, with the aim of contributing to achieving Qatar's national vision regarding environmental development, spreading environmental culture among youths and preparing child and youth environmental trainers and educators to achieve sustainability.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

