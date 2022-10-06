Free parking has been announced in Sharjah on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Public parking will be free, except for the 7-day paid parking zones, which are marked with blue information signs.

In most Islamic countries the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

This year, this date falls on Saturday, October 8. Earlier it was announced that public and private sector employees would have a paid holiday on this day.

