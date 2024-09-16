Muscat – In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has floated a tender for the Space Accelerator Programme. This initiative is aimed at supporting and accelerating the development of local companies engaged in Oman’s space sector.

Managed by National Centre for Space, Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence, the programme is designed to enhance the sector’s economic contribution, support emerging local entrepreneurs and promote the adoption of modern technologies.

It will focus on areas such as communications, earth observation, spatial data analysis, unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence, big data processing, spacecraft simulation and the Internet of Things.

The programme will provide resources, funding, and mentorship to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help them innovate and expand both locally and globally. Both local and international companies with expertise in space exploration are invited to participate. The deadline for obtaining tender documents is September 22.

Oman’s National Programme for the Digital Economy has identified the space sector as a crucial focus area, guided by MTCIT’s National Centre for Space, Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence. Over the next decade, there will be strong emphasis on ground applications, activities and attracting investment in space-related ventures, reflecting Oman’s unique capabilities and potential for development. ﻿

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

