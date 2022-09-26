The Dresden Opera Ball, to be held at Dubai Opera, will bring together world-famous international artists to share their cultural heritage with the diverse people who live in the UAE.

Taking place on November 15, the gala features performances by Plácido Domingo (tenor), Marina Rebeka (soprano), the European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden, Anton Lubchenko (conductor), Igor Butman (saxophone), Roman Lyulkin (bass), Otto Sauter (trumpet) and more. The hosts of the evening are broadcaster and author Riz Khan and former Miss Universe Oksana Fedorova.

Plácido Domingo thrilled the crowd at the grand opening of Dubai Opera in 2016 and returns five years later for another significant event, the first Dresden Opera Ball in Dubai.

Debutants will also perform a choreographed dance presentation, as part of the programme. Ladies in spectacular gowns and gentlemen in stylish tuxedos will take over the stage in an extraordinary dance exhibition in a three-four-time signature.

A red-carpet reception begins proceedings at 6pm, before VIP guests move inside for dinner, classical music performances from the world’s best musicians, and elegant dancing in the style of traditional European balls.

Tickets are available to purchase on the Dubai Opera and Platinumlist websites.

