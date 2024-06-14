Pilgrims began arriving in Mina on Friday, the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah (quenching the thirst) to worship God, petitioning Him for acceptance and forgiveness, following Prophet Muhammad and his Sunnah, as they frequently recite the Talbiyah (a devotional prayer uttered by pilgrims as they perform Hajj), praising and glorifying God, in an atmosphere of spirituality and faith.

The pilgrims who have fulfilled Umrah, start Ihram (a sacred state which a Muslim must enter to start Ḥajj rituals) where they are, whether inside or outside Makkah, and remain there until after sunrise on the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah.

Thereafter, they head to stand on Mount Arafat, which marks the climax of Hajj journey, from dawn until sunset on the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah, stay the night in Muzdalifah to spend 10, 11, 12 and 13 of Dhul-Hijjah and perform the Stoning of the Jamarat ritual.

The wise leadership asked that pilgrims be provided with security, medical, and catering services, and means of transportation, to facilitate their Hajj and enable them to perform religious rituals in an atmosphere of spirituality and reassured, highlighting to government and other concerned agencies the importance of exerting all the effort to make Hajj a success.