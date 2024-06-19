Makkah today witnessed the departure of pilgrims who successfully completed their Hajj rituals. They were transported by buses provided by the General Syndicate of Cars, equipped with modern amenities.

This year's Hajj was a success thanks to the combined efforts of the Saudi government's authorities. The Saudi government has implemented massive expansions in the Grand Mosque and holy sites to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj for all.

Departing pilgrims expressed their deep gratitude for the exceptional organization and services provided.

They offered heartfelt thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for their unwavering support. Pilgrims were particularly impressed by the exceptional facilities, dedicated services, and warm treatment they received throughout their journey.

They concluded by praying for the continued well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, seeking divine reward for their service to Islam and Muslims.

They implored Allah to accept their efforts in serving pilgrims and grant them blessings for their good deeds.