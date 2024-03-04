The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that Israeli forces killed 90 civilians and wounded 177 more in nine massacres across the Strip in the last 24 hours. It said that some of the victims were still trapped under the rubble or on the roads and that Israeli forces were blocking the access of ambulance and civil defence teams to rescue them.

According to the ministry, the death toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which started on 7 October, has reached 30,410, while the number of injured has risen to 71,700.

The government media office in Gaza also warned on Sunday of the deepening famine in the Strip and denounced the airdrops of aid as ineffective. It blamed the US administration, the international community, and the Israeli occupation for the humanitarian crisis.

“The famine is severely affecting the governorates of the Gaza Strip, where 2,400,000 people are facing acute food shortages. The situation is especially dire in the governorates of North Gaza and Gaza, where this disaster has already claimed the lives of 15 children who died from hunger, malnutrition, and dehydration. More than 700,000 Palestinian citizens are at risk of extreme hunger,” the statement read.

It added: “Some countries have attempted to deliver aid by dropping it from planes, but this is not a suitable way to help the people of the Gaza Strip.”

The office explained that the airdropped aid does not reach the needy in a fair and dignified manner, as it forces 2,400,000 people to go out to the streets and chase after the aid that often lands in unsafe places. It described this as a “disgraceful, humiliating, inhuman, and inhumane” process.

The office also reiterated its full responsibility on the American administration, the international community, and the Israeli occupation for the genocidal war against civilians, children, and women, the famine and the starvation policy, and the 19 types of crimes against humanity committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip.

In a related development, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, said that its fighters carried out nine attacks against Israeli soldiers in Gaza in the past 24 hours. It said that its fighters clashed with the enemy and fired mortar shells at their vehicles.

Similarly, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters confirmed, after returning from the front lines in the Abasan Al-Kabira area in the city of Khan Yunis, that they hit two Israeli military vehicles with RPG shells and bombed a building where an Israeli force was hiding.

