Muscat – The number of subscribers to the Oman Broadband Company’s fiber optic network reached 250,046 by the end of July 2023, surpassing the quarter-million mark.

The total number of units covered in the governorates of Oman stood at 697,527 units.

Eng Sultan Ahmed al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Broadband Company, said that that the company’s workforce remains committed to the ongoing endeavor of extending services across all governorates of Oman.

