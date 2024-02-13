Muscat: The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has dealt with more than 200 reports since the beginning of the air depression on Sunday 11, 2024.

CDAA said in a statement :"The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority is continuing its efforts in dealing with the depression, as its teams have dealt with (224) reports since the beginning of the weather situation, and rescue operations are still continuing to date."

The Authority called on everyone to be extremely careful, not to risk crossing valleys, to stay away from water bodies and lighting poles, and to monitor children in order to preserve the safety of lives.

