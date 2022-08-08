Over 1,600 jobs are part of the “Sahem” initiative under the temporary contracts system, announced by the Ministry of Labour this evening.

The Ministry of Labour announced the availability of 1,641 job opportunities within the "Sahem" initiative under the temporary contract work system in government agencies in various governorates, in order to consolidate the principle of decentralisation and open the way for national cadres to contribute to the development of the governorates.

