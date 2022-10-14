Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and Zanzibar signed here today three memoranda of understanding (MoU) and an executive programme in the fields of higher education, research and innovation, vocational training, digital empowerment and establishing a data centre in Zanzibar, as well as documents management.

The pacts were signed in the presence of Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar.

The first MoU was signed between the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation and Zanzibar’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. The MoU is aimed at cooperation in the fields of higher education research, innovation, vocational training, knowledge and technology transfer, as well as establishing a knowledge-based economy.

It was signed by Dr. Rahma Ibrahim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation and Saada Mkuya, Zanzibar’s Minister of Finance and Planning.

The second MoU was signed between Oman Data Park and Zanzibar’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transpor. It deals with establishing, managing and operating a data centre in Zanzibar. This comes within the framework of Zanzibar’s plans of automating tendering systems, transforming to an e-government, storing data and information for the public and private sectors, as well as enhancing data security in Zanzibar.

The secnd MoU was signed by Maqbool Salim Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park and Dr. Khalid Salum Mohammed, Zanzibar’s Minister of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Target Information Solutions company and Zanzibar’s Ministry of Finance and Planning. This MoU deals with automation and digital empowerment by providing new programmes that contribute to expanding revenue sources. It will also develop the digital infrastructure in Zanzibar.

The MoU was signed by Ali Ahmed Al Mujaini, CEO of Target Information Solutions and Saada Mkuya, Zanzibar’s Minister of Finance and Planning.

An executive programme was also signed between the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) and Zanzibar’s National Archives (ZNA). This programme is in the field of historic documentation and managing documents with the aim of exchanging copies of documents, research and scientific studies. It also targets exchanging expertise and training in the field of repairing documents and scientific periodicals.

The programme was signed by Dr. Hamad Mohammed Al Dhoyani, Chairman of the NRAA and Zanzibar’s Saada Mkuya, Minister of Finance and Planning.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).