Muscat – Oman is all set to have the country’s tallest flagpole on November 18. In celebration of the 54th Oman National Day, the flagpole is set to be unveiled near the Ministries District in Al Khuwair.

The flagpole, currently under construction, has already reached 50 metres in height, with an additional 76 metres to go, bringing its total height to 126 metres upon completion. This towering structure is scheduled to be dedicated just in time for National Day celebrations.

Unveiled in early 2024 by the Muscat Municipality, the flagpole project is being financed by Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel, one of the region’s largest iron and steel producers.

The flagpole will be Oman’s tallest man-made structure, surpassing a 40-storey building with 135 tonnes of steel going into its installation. The national flag of Oman will measure 18 metres in width and 31.5 metres in length and will feature a warning light for aircraft.

Surrounding the Al Khuwair Square, spanning 18,000sqm, will have a variety of recreational facilities such as green areas, palm trees, walking and cycling tracks, a skate park, outdoor art exhibition zone, and designated sports areas.

Public amenities will include restrooms and a parking lot for 107 vehicles.

Earlier Harssha Shetty, CEO of Jindal Shadeed had commented on the project, saying that Jindal Shadeed has been a proud contributor to Oman’s green industrialisation for 15 years, and “this flagpole is a symbol of our dedication to the nation’s growth”.

