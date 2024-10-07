MUSCAT: The recently released 37th issue of the Duqm Economist magazine highlights the vital role of Suhar Industrial City, affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), in transforming the economic landscape of the Sultanate of Oman. Over the past two decades, the industrial city has attracted substantial investments, contributing significantly to the nation’s GDP and job creation.

In the first half of 2024, Suhar Industrial City witnessed significant growth with the investment of 239,000 square metres of land. The completion of 100 per cent of the infrastructure project for Phase Seven marks a pivotal milestone in the city's development. Additionally, a substantial investment of RO 21 million has been allocated to four projects within the Plastics Industries Complex, along with the investment of 53,000 square metres of land dedicated to the same complex. These developments reflect the ongoing commitment to enhancing the industrial landscape of Suhar and bolstering its economic growth.

Engineer Abdullah Ahmed al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, announced that four new projects have been successfully attracted to the Ladayn Plastics Industries Complex during the first half of 2024, with a total investment volume of RO 21 million. These projects occupy an area exceeding 53,000 square metres within the complex, showcasing Ladayn's strategic importance in achieving self-sufficiency in plastic products and enhancing Oman’s position in global markets.

Suhar Industrial City has also made significant strides in localising 22 projects during the first half of 2024, with total investments exceeding RO 43 million and covering an area of over 239,000 square metres. This progress underscores the city’s commitment to enhancing its industrial base and attracting substantial investments. Furthermore, Suhar Industrial City has signed an investment contract with Abdelaziz Abbas Morsy Trading to establish a new project in the plastics sector, focusing on manufacturing plastic products from non-hazardous waste. This initiative will occupy a land area of 33,298 square metres and involves an investment of RO 2 million.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

