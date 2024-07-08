SUHAR: The Vice Chancellor of Sohar University visited the International Centre for Higher Education & Innovation (ICHEI) and the Southern University of Sciences and Technology (SUSTech) in China recently.

As part of the ongoing policy of increasing collaboration with international organisations, Dr Hamdan Al Fazari, Vice Chancellor of Sohar University, and Unesco office for GCC and Yemen, represented by Salah Khaled, Director of the régional office in Qatar, and Dr Anasse Bouhlal from the Unesco office in Doha, visited the International Centre for Higher Education & Innovation (ICHEI) and the Southern University of Sciences and Technology (SUSTech) in China.

The visit to ICHEI and SUSTech in Shenzhen, China was conducted on July 4.

The ICHEI aims to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab at Sohar University supported by Chinese enterprises that are specialised in modern AI technologies. The Lab aims to be a Centre of Excellence, as the ICHEI-Sohar University AI Lab in Oman.

This was followed by a visit to the Education University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong regarding Green Campuses and Green Cities.

This visit was conducted on July 5 when the Sohar University signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Unesco for Green Universities, Green Cities, and the Sustainable Development Goals in February 2024 that are being implemented at Sohar University and the Al Batinah North region. This reflects the university’s plans to have a global presence among esteemed well-known international universities.