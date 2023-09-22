Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Slovakia have signed an agreement on mutual exemption of entry visas for holders of diplomatic, private and service passports between the two countries.

His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received this evening His Excellency Miroslav Vlachovski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, at the headquarters of the Sultanate of Oman’s permanent delegation to the United Nations in New York, on the sidelines of the meetings of the seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation and ways to enhance them, and exchanged opinions and viewpoints on a number of current regional and international issues of common interest. Within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Slovakia in various fields, the mutual exemption of entry visas agreement was signed.