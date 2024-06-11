Muscat: Maj.Gen Hamid Ahmed Sakroon, Chairman of the Academy for Strategic and Defence Studies received in his office at Bait Al Falaj Garrison a delegation from Zimbabwe National Defence University.

The visiting delegation is headed by Brigadier Francis Chakawia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several matters of mutual interest, especially in the academic and training fields.

The meeting was attended by Air Commodore Abdullah Faiz Al Dhafri, Director General for Administrative and Financial Affairs and several senior officers of the Academy for Strategic and Defence Studies.

The delegation of Zimbabwe National Defence University also today visited the Joint Command and Staff College.

Upon their arrival at the college, the guests were received by the Acting Commandant of the college.

The guests watched a presentation about the college, its curricula and various training programmes. They also toured its facilities and different departments.

Moreover, the delegation of Zimbabwe National Defence University visited the National Defence College (NDC).

Upon their arrival at the college, they were received by Rear Admiral Ali Abdullah Al Shidi, Commandant of the NDC.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest.

The guests were briefed about the NDC and its various facilities. They also toured its departments.

