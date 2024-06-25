Muscat – H E Sayyid Badr al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, received in his office, Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria, Nevyana Miteva and Maria Anguelieva.

During the meeting, a written message from Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev was delivered to H E Sayyid Badr.

The message concerned the relations between the two countries. They also discussed various aspects of cooperation between Oman and Bulgaria, including the economic, cultural, energy, renewable energy, maritime transport, and technology sectors.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views on regional and international issues, primarily the tragic humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli aggression. They agreed on the need to achieve justice for the Palestinian people, provide all forms of relief and humanitarian aid and to establish an independent Palestinian state according to international law and the two-state solution.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamid bin Ali al Maani, Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Global Affairs Department; Roman Petrov, Director of the Middle East and Africa Department at the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry as well as Bulgarian and Omani officials.