Muscat: A session of political talks was held on Wednesday between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The session highlighted the historic relations and the mutual keenness to continue enhancing bilateral cooperation in diplomatic, economic, cultural and scientific fields.

During the session, the Omani side was headed by Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, while the Uzbek side was headed by Baxtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers exchanged views on development in the Arab-Israeli conflict, notably in relation to the Palestinian cause and the aggressive war waged by the Israeli occupation government. They also discussed several other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides signed an agreement for the visa waiver for holders of diplomatic, private and service passports from the two countries.

The session was attended by Sheikh Humaid Ali Al Maani, Head of the Global Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry, Abdusalam Khatamov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Sultanate of Oman and several officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

