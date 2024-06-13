Algiers: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister yesterday met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several matters of mutual interest and means of boosting bilateral cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields.

Further, the two ministers underscored the depth of historic relations binding Oman and Algeria. They also expressed the joint keenness to enhance those relations in various fields in a bid to serve joint interests. Moreover, points of view regarding regional and international issues of common concern were exchanged by the two officials within the framework of coordinating stances and efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region.

The two ministers expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Oman and Algeria. They also reiterated the importance of continuing joint work to develop bilateral relations.

