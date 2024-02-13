Muscat - The revenues to 3-5 star hotels increased by 23.4 percent by the end of 2023 to reach RO229, 256, compared to RO185, 772 by the end of 2022.

The National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) attributed the increase in revenues to the surge in the total number of hotel guests by 27.1 percent to 2, 71, thousand 169 guests in 2023, compared to 1, 629, 205 by the end of 2022, while the occupancy rate recorded a growth of 8.8 percent.

The number of Omani guests increased by 10 percent to 769,790, followed by the number of Gulf guests (up 23.8 percent to 198,489 guests), and European guests, up 43.6 percent to 517,278.

The number of guests from the Americas was 57,752, the African 11,670, with a growth rate of 29.2 percent.

The number of Asian guests increased 35.2 percent to 297,270, and from Oceania 44,726 guests, an increase of 133.8 percent.

Observer Web Team