Muscat – The third phase of Sandan Light Industrial City in Nakhal, South Batinah, is witnessing significant development with several new projects coming on its way.

To add to them, the city has begun establishing an auto park with the cooperation of a local developer, to create a special zone for car makers and dealers.

The park will have 50 car showrooms, and have more used car dealerships within its area.

This initiative aligns with the government’s vision to regulate the labour market and provide opportunities for Omani youth, according to an official.

“The project reflects the development witnessed by Oman in organising industries, businesses, and real estate,” said Mohammed bin Hamad al Siyabi, Director of Asset Management at Sandan Light Industrial City, noting that Sandan successfully created an organised environment, attracting international companies and foreign investors who appreciate its adherence to global standards.

Sandan City hosts the largest number of used car showrooms in Oman, with 100 car showrooms in its first and second phases. Of these, half are operational with over 1,000 cars on display.

The city offers comprehensive services staring from financing cars, their insurance, workshops, and outlets for luxury items specifically for cars.

Additionally, Sandan City has large showrooms for electronics and building supplies, and spaces for small, low-emission industries.

“The idea of Sandan City aligns with the government’s efforts to create job opportunities for young people and organise business sectors,” said Siyabi. He said that the city’s strategic location was chosen to complement the urban expansion of Muscat governorate and ensure easy access for people from Muscat, North and South Batinah governorates.

Sandan City is the first integrated city for the automotive sector and related industries in Oman, covering a total area of 250,000sqm.

