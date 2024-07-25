Salalah: The Ministry of Labour is organising, in Salalah, a forum on developing human resources and maintaining their sustainability.

The opening ceremony of the two-day forum was held under the auspices of Salim Musallam Qutn, Deputy Chairman of the State Council.

Participants at the forum elaborated on five main topics: “The challenges of globalisation and its impact on the sustainability of national and private institutions and projects”; “Re-engineering the process of human resources management in accordance with sustainability standards”; “The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the management of human resources”; “The role of well-guided social upbringing and its relevance to human resources improvement”; and “Applying mental health in the workplace”.

Working papers presented during the first day of the forum focused on two issues: “The future of institutions and leadership in the context of digital transition” and “Designing strategies for enhancing innovation and leadership in human resources for the sustainability of institutions”.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

