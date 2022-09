The Sultanate of Oman has received more than 60,000 tonnes of Australian wheat on Thursday.

Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement :"Salalah Mills Company announces the arrival of a ship carrying 61,780 tonnes of Australian wheat, which will contribute to enhancing wheat stocks in the Sultanate of Oman, and meet the needs of the local market for more than six months."

By: Times News Service