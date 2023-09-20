A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from Australia in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved several wheat grades for shipment between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31.

Seller was believed to be Australian trading house CBH.

The purchase involved Australian Standard White (ASW) wheat of 9.8% to 11.0% protein content bought in the high $300s a tonne FOB, Australian Hard (AH) wheat bought in the low $330s a tonne FOB and Australian Standard White of 9% protein bought in the high $290s a tonne FOB, traders said.

South Korean mills last week also bought wheat from the United States

and Canada

. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)



