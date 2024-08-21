Oman Post, the national postal operator, recently signed an agreement with OTaxi to enhance its parcel delivery services domestically.

This strategic partnership which aligns with Oman Post’s commitment to engaging the private sector in line with Oman Vision 2040 objectives aims to ensure delivery within 24 hours in Muscat and from 48 to 72 hours in other governorates, reflecting Oman Post’s dedication to customer-centric solutions.

This collaboration marks the first phase of an expansive plan to enhance service offerings, initially focusing on parcel delivery service and extending to include additional postal services.

Sheikh Ibrahim bin Sultan Alhosni, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: ”At Oman Post, we continuously explore innovative ways to exceed our customers’ needs in partnership with the private sector. This strategic collaboration with OTaxi enables us to achieve that goal by introducing faster and more efficient delivery services.”

“By significantly reducing delivery times, we are not only enhancing our service offering to our customers but also supporting the small and medium-sized enterprises across Oman, who rely on rapid parcel delivery to drive their growth and success,” he further added.

Eng. Harith Al Muqbali Chief Executive Officer of OTaxi commented: “This partnership with Oman Post is a testament to our shared vision of enhancing logistics and delivery services within the Sultanate through providing fast delivery solutions across the Sultanate. We are eager to contribute to a service that directly benefits businesses and consumers alike by providing reliable and expedited parcel delivery.”

“Through this strategic alliance, we are confident that we can deliver a transformative experience that empowers the growth and success of enterprises across Oman,” he added.

Oman Post, part of Asyad Group, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence, as reflected in its outstanding performance.

The company has achieved notable accolades, including being ranked first in the world among the 190 member countries of the Universal Postal Union at the 2023 EMS Performance Awards and ranked second in the world in EMS Customer Care.

Building on this success, Oman Post continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, solidifying its position as a leader in the postal sector.

