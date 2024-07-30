Muscat – Oman has once again come in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 49°C. On Sunday, Oman Meteorology recorded a high of 49.2°C in Bidiayah, marking the highest temperature in the last few days.

During the past week, mercury levels ranged between 46°C to 47°C. However, the temperature crossed the 49°C mark again on Sunday.

Large parts of Oman continue to witness high temperatures. On Sunday, Jalan Bani Hassan and Al Kamil Wa’al Wafi recorded a high of 48.6°C, Al Qabil experienced 48.5°C, followed by Fahud and Zamaim at 48.1°C, while Dima Wa Taien and Mudhaibi recorded 48°C. The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday was 21.9°C in Dalkhut.

Temperatures, however, are expected to decrease, with Oman MET forecasting a low-pressure system starting on Tuesday.

In a statement, MET said the latest forecasts and analyses from the National Multi Hazard Early Warning System indicate that Oman’s atmosphere will be impacted by an extension of a low-pressure system from Tuesday evening and lasting until August 2.

‘During this period, cloud cover is anticipated over most governorates. There is a likelihood of scattered rains of varying intensity, which may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms,’ MET stated.

