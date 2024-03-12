MUSCAT: Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide. It’s a sacred time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened devotion. Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs during daylight hours. It’s not just about abstaining from food and drink; it’s also about practicing self-discipline, empathy, and increasing acts of charity and kindness.

During Ramadan, the market experiences a unique transformation to cater to the needs of fasting Muslims.

“The market typically prepares for customers during this holy month by extending hours, special Ramadan offers, setting up festive atmosphere, diverse product offerings, and increased charity initiatives,” said Manoj Didwania, director of Ripples, a leading chain of garment stores in Oman and the UAE.

Overall, the market adapts to the unique demands of Ramadan, ensuring that fasting individuals have access to essential items while also providing opportunities for celebration, generosity, and community engagement.

Shopping clothes is one of the most sought after traditions during Ramadan and retailers and big shopping malls use creative methods to lure the shoppers.

Retailers and markets across Oman are all geared up to witness steady spend during the holy month of Ramadan, primarily driven by locals and residents.

Didwania said: “We see more shoppers choosing to celebrate the holy month with family and friends.

“We are expecting a shopping surge in the holy month.” Many of Oman’s retailers also echoed the sentiments, and have seen positive upswings across the holy month to date, buoyed by strong retail promotions and offers.

Didwania added: “Ramadan is a time for sharing and caring; moreover, inspiring people to buy gifts for their friends and families on the occasion of Eid.”

“The retail sector in Oman is always geared to cater to this market, and in light of the auspicious occasion, we along with several other big chains offer a rewarding experience for its shoppers during this season through its various offers and promotions.”

“Buying a new product symbolises the spirit of celebration, and Ripples, as one of the leading destinations for garments shopping, is well equipped with its best-selling niche line of a variety of clothes,” he added.

Besides the promotions and offers, Ramadan also witnesses a change in shopping pattern with most of the purchases done in the night after Iftar (break of fast).

“In light of the night shopping, most of the shops have extended their shop and mall timings,” he added.

The director of Ripples added: “In the last few years, Ripples has become value stores, catering to all segments of the local and expatriate community and has grown to 14 stores across Oman and the UAE. All credit goes to the dedicated in-house designing and manufacturing team in Bangladesh, which takes a lot of effort to bring new designs to cater to the latest needs of our trusted clients.”

Mohammed, manager at Al Haseena Jewellery in Muscat, said: “Ramadan is one of the important seasons for traders of gold and jewellery, as the market experiences positive sales, especially during the last ten days of Ramadan in the run-up to Eid al Fitr, the time when people buy gifts for their families and loved ones.”

Mohammed said that despite the rise in gold prices he expected gold and jewellery sales to increase by 3-5 per cent compared with the month-long period of Ramadan last year.

He pointed out that people consider gold a safe haven, and therefore, in the light of the global uncertainty, people prefer to buy gold, as it is the most trusted product.

Another manager working at a leading supermarket said: “For the retail sector, it’s an opportunity to serve the locals and residents who find Oman the perfect place to spend their time in spiritual and festive activities.”

A leading representative of an automobile company said: “We expect an increase in sales in the first two weeks of Ramadan.

“It has been a tradition of sorts in Oman to purchase new vehicles during the holy month of Ramadan. We also have special offers during this month.”

Another representative of a popular mall, who requested anonymity said: “Ramadan is a period of festivity and celebration for shopping malls across the country. There is a consistent buzz of activity and festivity that, while is still respectful to the traditions and customs of Ramadan, is also entertaining and appealing at the same time which attracts visitors to the mall.”

“Our shopping malls are designed and tailored to offer complete lifestyle experiences, which attract millions of visitors all year long. We roll out promotions, in line with our commitment to create great moments, for everyone, every day.”

J Kumar, who works in a money exchange said: “Ramadan is a very important season for the money exchange sector, and this year too we expect an increase in remittances by the expatriate population in Oman.”

“This is largely because of people of diverse nationalities with many of the residents sending money to their families and loved ones before the Eid Al Fitr holidays,” he added.

