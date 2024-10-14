Oman Meteorology has issued Weather Alert (1) warning of heavy rainfall ranging between 30 to 80 mm, starting tomorrow Monday. The affected regions include the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar. The expected weather system is caused by a tropical system developing in the Arabian Sea.

Rains are expected over the governorates of Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Buraimi. Public is advised to remain cautious and to follow weather updates issued by the authorities.



