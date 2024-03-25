Havana, Cuba – President Miguel Díaz-Canel of the Republic of Cuba, received Abdulssalam al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority, in Havana on Saturday.

Murshidi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and his good wishes to the president and to the friendly Cuban people for continued progress and prosperity.

On his part, President Miguel expressed his good wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, the Omani people and the relations of the two friendly countries for further progress and development.

During the meeting, President Miguel stated that Murshidi’s visit will find new areas to expand commercial and economic collaboration between the two countries.

May 2024 will mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Oman and Cuba.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Ambassador at Large in the Foreign Ministry.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

