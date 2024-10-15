Muscat – Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus, met H H Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Council of Ministers, and H H Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, during his three-day visit to Oman on Monday.

The meetings, held separately in Muscat, focused on strengthening relations between Oman and Belarus, with emphasis on fostering cooperation in key sectors. H H Sayyid Fahd welcomed Golovchenko and his delegation, expressing optimism for continued progress in bilateral ties. Discussions centred on enhancing cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade and industry. Both sides highlighted the potential for joint efforts in higher education, scientific research, innovation and renewable energy.

“We are eager to further develop our ties in a way that serves the interests of both peoples,” Golovchenko said.

In a separate meeting, H H Sayyid Theyazin conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, along with wishes for the latter’s continued good health and prosperity for the Belarusian people. In return, Golovchenko conveyed Lukashenko’s warm regards to His Majesty the Sultan and wished Oman further growth and stability.

H H Sayyid Theyazin and Golovchenko discussed expanding bilateral ties and explored ways to broaden cooperation in various fields. The talks marked another step in the continued efforts to deepen relations between Oman and Belarus for mutual benefit.

On the second day of Golovchenko’s visit, Oman and Belarus signed three agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas. These include competition protection and anti-monopoly measures, consumer protection, and the exchange of information related to the functioning of stock markets.

