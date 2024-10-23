Muscat – A session of political consultations took place today between Oman and the Republic of Poland. The Omani delegation was led by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of Political Affairs in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, while the Polish side was headed by Andrzej Szejna, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the session, the two sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance them. They also addressed several regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Robert Rostek, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Oman, along with several officials from both delegations.