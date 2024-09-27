Dodoma: Khalid Hashel Al Muselhi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs met here today withRosemary Staki Senyamule, District commissionerof Dodoma and Cosato Chumi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

During the two meetings, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored means of enhancing those relations in different fields.

The meetings were attended by Saud Hilal Al Shidhani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Republic of Tanzania and several officials from both sides.

